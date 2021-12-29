Waters (NYSE:WAT) vs. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Head to Head Analysis

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waters and Nautilus Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.37 billion 9.48 $521.57 million $11.15 32.96 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waters and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 3 1 0 2.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $367.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.58%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Waters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waters beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

