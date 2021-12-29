dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) vs. Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Critical Survey

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73%

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Maxar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.28 $303.00 million ($1.16) -26.16

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 4 0 3.00 Maxar Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.90%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus target price of $45.54, indicating a potential upside of 50.04%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV beats Maxar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.