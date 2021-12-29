Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.29. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 40,454 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.