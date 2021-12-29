CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $3.18. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 421,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

