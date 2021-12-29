AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.72

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.72 ($26.95) and traded as high as €26.17 ($29.74). AXA shares last traded at €26.12 ($29.68), with a volume of 2,715,949 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.87 ($31.68).

Get AXA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.15 and a 200 day moving average of €23.72.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.