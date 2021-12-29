Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,730.59

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,730.59 ($77.03) and traded as high as GBX 6,054 ($81.38). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 6,012 ($80.82), with a volume of 81,314 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.97) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($71.92) to GBX 5,700 ($76.62) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($83.75) to GBX 6,650 ($89.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,961.11 ($80.13).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,730.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

