TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

