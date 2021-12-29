iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.85. 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 31.32% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

