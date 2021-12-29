The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.08.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

