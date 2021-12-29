Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,775.00.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

