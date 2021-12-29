Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $9.50. Neonode shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 32,947 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

