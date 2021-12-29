Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.32. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 203,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,735,095.94. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $201,813 and sold 113,030 shares worth $1,143,564.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

