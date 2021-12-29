Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AUDC. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

