Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

