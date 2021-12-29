Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 48,385 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

