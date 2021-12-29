Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.35 million. Analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

In related news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $20,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

