Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000.

