$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $49.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $191.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

