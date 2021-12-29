Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NEO opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

