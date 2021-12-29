Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.05. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,624 shares of company stock worth $14,669,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

