Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

