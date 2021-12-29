Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLPX. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $40,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

