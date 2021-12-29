DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.50. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

