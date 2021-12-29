Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

CJEWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

