Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for about 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.