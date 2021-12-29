Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.