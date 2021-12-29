Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Trading Up 5%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) shares were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

About Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

