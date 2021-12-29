Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

