Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.70, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

