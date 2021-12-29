Head-To-Head Contrast: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evolus and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -162.78% -145.33% -27.23% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -538.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolus and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolus currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.73%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolus and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $56.54 million 6.55 -$163.01 million ($3.78) -1.76 Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolus beats Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes. The Authentication & Encryption Products and Services segment engages in the business of selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. The company was founded by Andrew J. Kandalepas on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

