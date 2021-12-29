$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $2,595,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

