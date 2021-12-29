CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -19.11%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 19,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $171,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 254,145 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,846 over the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.