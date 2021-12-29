Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company delivered third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Compared with 2019’s level, Inter Parfums’ largest brands performed better than expected. The company’s product launches and strategic alliances have been yielding results. Courtesy of better-than-anticipated third quarter sales coupled with the initial modest sales related to Ferragamo fragrance, management recently raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Moreover, Inter Parfums’ initial 2022 guidance suggest year over year top-and bottom-line growth. Management expects restart in international travel to aid in the revival of its duty free/travel retail business. Also, it anticipates reduction in supply chain disruptions in 2022.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

