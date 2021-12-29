Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report sales of $43.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.06 million and the highest is $43.60 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $231.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,513. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

