Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.25 million, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

