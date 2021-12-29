Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

FOCS stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $22,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

