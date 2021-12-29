Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANUY. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

FANUY stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

