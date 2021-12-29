Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

