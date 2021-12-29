Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

