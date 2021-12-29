The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post sales of $125.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.60 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

