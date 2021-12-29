Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading Down 1.1%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

