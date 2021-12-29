iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Down 3.3%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 19,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 60,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 4.18.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter.
iHuman Company Profile (NYSE:IH)
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
