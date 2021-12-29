iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Down 3.3%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 19,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 60,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 4.18.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iHuman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iHuman by 14.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iHuman in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Company Profile (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.