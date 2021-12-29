Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MX stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $933.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.