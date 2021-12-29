Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th.

LMST stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $378,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

