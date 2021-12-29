IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.