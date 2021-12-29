BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $136,820. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

