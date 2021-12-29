Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

BSVN stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $208.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,847,111 in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

