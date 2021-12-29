Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $234.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

