Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Hold

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.