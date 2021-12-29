IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Critical Analysis

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 24.14% 106.60% 32.14% Lucira Health -230.43% -43.84% -31.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $686.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 20.40 $581.78 million $8.73 74.60 Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,169.49 -$37.35 million N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Lucira Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

